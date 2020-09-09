I Choose HOPE Not FEAR
I Choose LOVE Not HATE
I Choose TRUTH Not LIES
I Choose PEACE Not CHAOS
I CHOOSE BIDEN/HARRIS
The above appears on a yard sign to demonstrate and set expectations for the presidential election Nov. 3.
Editor Chip Minemyer made a point in his article, “Evidence shows Trump’s grip on rural Pennsylvania strong as ever,” by citing numerous displays of paraphernalia along the way from Johnstown to the Ohio border.
Although, not surprised, because of the hate-filled emails passed along these past four years, the fact the Biden/Harris sign was found offensive while the “Trump 2020 No More Bull----” is not seen as vulgar, speaks much.
While things and stuff may capture the eye, things of the heart and soul that matter cannot be captured.
The silent majority that knows and understands this are needed to vote by one of the numerous options offered for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Etta Albright
Cresson
