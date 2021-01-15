Most of us that read or watch the news everyday would likely want politics to subside. What occurred in Washington, D.C., last week outside of the peaceful protesting has not helped the situation at all. To make matters worse, something more sinister is happening now that threatens to make a bad situation much worse.
Social media and Big Tech are taking drastic steps to ban, hide and completely remove social media profiles and platforms that have speech and discussions they do not agree with. It’s especially brazen this is being done in the name of safety.
I may not have been on this earth long enough to be considered wise, but I fail to make the connection – how silencing of people increases safety. If anything, this adds an accelerant to an already blazing fire of dissent.
Most conservative voters and politicians have been victims of endless vitriol being spewed by liberal politicians and the media since 2016. That is to be expected of politics, we all know it’s a rough business.
What is occurring now, though, is not expected of politics. There is nothing good, no unity, no healing whenever you silence people.
Some may argue that the Constitution does not apply here because government itself isn’t limiting speech.
Unfortunately, that argument does not hold water due to the immense influence Big Tech has over our lives, likely to an even bigger extent than government does. Silencing people is not only un-American, it only fosters the distrust many already have.
Christopher Farabaugh
Ebensburg
