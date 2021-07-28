R. Thomas Berner’s Readers’ Forum letter on July 16, “U.S. rep silent on rise of COVID variant,” hits home in some ways that “Silence is deadly” or more correctly “can be deadly.”
However, his point on this is somewhat off the mark.
Looking past his seemingly politically biased statements toward Republican U.S. representative Glenn Thompson, criticizing him for not speaking out in promoting COVID shots. Berner needs to realize that from picking up this newspaper, to turning on the TV or smart phone, visiting restaurants, etc., word is out and promoted politically daily by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration through numerous ads, all paid for by taxpayer dollars, both left and right politically.
Thompson’s time and efforts spent, including grant dollars for Johnstown, and supporting Juneteenth paid holiday, etc., are rightly spent supporting taxpayer needs and civil rights, rather than simply parroting what is already being financed by us all.
Berner needs to realize that state representatives, such as Thompson, need to make intelligent decisions on their time and efforts that promote Pennsylvanian needs, civil rights, enriching the lives of scout youth, and a myriad of other duties above and beyond the multi-millions continually flowing from the Wolf administration COVID promotion.
Berner, yes silence “is” deadly. Just ask the three families of their loved ones who died from having the COVID shot with world medical specialists having science backing them up, yet were still totally blindsided by the deadly side effect of blood clotting.
And yes, it is a very small percentage ... until it hits home.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.