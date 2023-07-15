I had recently visited my daughter who resides in Richland Towers on Theater Ave in Johnstown. I was really shocked to see that there were no sidewalks, no crosswalks and no pedestrian signals to push in order to cross the street safely.
There are many elderly people and others with disabilities who would love to walk around, as there is a great shopping center with restaurants and also a Walmart, but have to walk or use a walker or scooter in the street.
There are many medical facilities in the area and a library nearby that they could walk to, but can’t, and have to depend on rides.
My question is, how do you get away with this?
My daughter had to walk down Eisenhower Boulevard with a walker to get to East Hills and had to cross Scalp Avenue. The traffic is horrible, even while in a vehicle.
Someone really needs to look into this – the city or the state – as this is not fair to our elderly and disabled people who are still able to get out and about. There is money for everything else, so lets help them, which I thought the state lottery was going to support.
There more than likely will be an accident there sometime. I just hope something can be done.
Brenda Meyers
Henderson, Nevada
