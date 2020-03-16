I’m sick and tired of the federal government failing to rein in out-of-control drug prices, so I’m writing a prescription that calls for Harrisburg to take action.
We can’t let the political division that controls Washington, D.C., stop us from making sure that hardworking families can afford medicines needed to maintain good health – and save lives.
I sponsored legislation to make sure people can obtain insulin dispensers and other critically needed medicines at an affordable cost. It would create a mechanism to lower prescription drug prices, along with a path to import medically necessary drugs if they’re in short supply.
I’ve heard from people in our area who have skipped filling prescriptions and resorted to cutting pills in half because they simply cannot afford the drugs they need.
In the past year, one in five Pennsylvanians did not fill a prescription due to cost, one in six skipped doses or cut pills in half to save money, and two in three said they are worried that the prescriptions they need will become unaffordable in the future.
Pharmaceutical companies are making money hand-over-fist and they’re price-gouging customers to do it. It’s time lawmakers stand up to their extreme corporate greed.
If the federal government isn’t up to the task, I’m joining the front line of Pennsylvania legislators who are working so escalating drug prices don’t break your family’s bank.
State Rep. Frank Burns
East Taylor Township
