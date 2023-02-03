David Root’s Readers’ Forum letter on Jan. 26, “Ukraine must win or America loses,” was absolutely correct. Russia must be shown that the world is willing to stand up against terrorism. Vladimir Putin is in the same category as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin – maybe even worse.
Why has the world waited until now to act and allow so much of Ukraine to be reduced to rubble. The world knew what was coming when Russia had a 10-mile-long line-up of war machines. If only a couple of A-10 Wart Hogs would have flown into Mordovia where the pilots took a coffee break, perhaps a Ukrainian pilot or two could have borrowed the A-10’s for a bombing run on the line of Russian armor. How many Ukrainian lives would have been saved with such immediate and direct action?
My wife and I visited Ukraine in 2019, when Russia was waging war in Crimea trying to wrest control from the sovereign country of Ukraine. We found Ukraine to be much like Pennsylvania. The Ukrainians were hospitable, friendly and cosmopolitan. It is devastating what the world has allowed to happen, permitting this country to be reduced to rubble and the populace raped, tortured and murdered.
Right now, Ukraine is fighting not only for its survival, but that of entire free world and that includes us.
David Petersen
Johnstown
