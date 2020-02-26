The halftime show at Super Bowl was somewhat like a religious rite. The women were attempting to promote female empowerment by vigorously shaking their booties, bums and privates before a male-dominated audience, and climbing up an altar in the form of a pole, which is reminiscent of many religious rites of old.
Some of the lyrics were suggestive of the allure of fornication, which was the goal of these public rites. And all was done in the name of propriety, virtue and some higher goal of lifting the status of females.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Do these lewd images somehow contradict the image of female virtue?
Yes, I do say lewdness contradicts female virtue. While many of your viewers applaud lewdness, many do not. I suggest that you think a little more deeply about your messaging in the future, whether you want Hollywood messaging or fan-based messaging.
Malcolm Crittenden
Tire Hill
