Have local businesses and stores considered the toll their procedures have taken on the elderly and disabled?
One-way aisles double the walking distances. Entering and exiting on different sides of the building. Extended its entrance which makes you double back to avoid those going the opposite direction – only to funnel you to the same entrance way where you meet leaving customers.
I know there are state guidelines but a little common sense would make it much easier for those with mobility issues.
Karen Sroka
Windber
