To the heartless person that shot two defenseless cows in Jenner Township:
Whoever you are, you are an abysmal coward. You’re a small insignificant person.
I hope that when you brag to your friends they shun you instead of saying, “That a boy.”
How can you possibly torture one of God’s most docile creatures? I hope you have nightmares for the rest of your life about the cow that ran back to its owner by the barn crying out in pain before it died.
All I can say is one word – karma.
Clare Ann Farabaugh
Johnstown
