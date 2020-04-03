To the heartless person that shot two defenseless cows in Jenner Township:

Whoever you are, you are an abysmal coward. You’re a small insignificant person.

I hope that when you brag to your friends they shun you instead of saying, “That a boy.”

How can you possibly torture one of God’s most docile creatures? I hope you have nightmares for the rest of your life about the cow that ran back to its owner by the barn crying out in pain before it died.

All I can say is one word – karma.

Clare Ann Farabaugh

Johnstown

