I know this will come as a shock to everyone, but our state government is irreparably broken.
It is too large to manage effectively and controlled by cronies who should have left years ago.
I hope everyone is paying attention while our state lawmakers are sitting at home drawing their salary, using health care and God knows what other perks we don’t even know about paid for by Pennsylvania’s taxpayers dollars.
Everyone should be asking themselves, “When did I have the opportunity to decide to stay home from work and still receive my full salary and benefits without any negative employment consequences?”
The current state of our legislature is – at a minimum – an embarrassment, and, at most, a scam perpetrated by those extolling their own virtues while reaching for our wallets.
They continue to do little to help us, but will take automatic pay raises and benefit increases while raising your taxes and blaming others (such as gasoline).
Are you better off than you were two years ago? If you are, I would like to hear your story, because I don’t see how that’s possible.
These lawmakers need to shift out of neutral and get to work. I don’t pay them to sit at home.
Timothy A. Miller
Johnstown
