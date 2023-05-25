The city of Johnstown is embarking on a redesign and revitalization of Main Street and Central Park.
In order to make downtown a vibrant and inclusive place, the Main Street Design Team needs to hear from you.
On Wednesday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at 416 Main Street, there will be an open house where you can share your ideas for the future of Main Street and Central Park.
The city has hired SCAPE Landscape Architects to lead this effort. The founder of SCAPE, Kate Orff, was named to TIME Magazine’s most influential people list for her innovative work designing with natural systems.
Great public places spur economic growth, promote social resilience and create neighborhoods with a high quality of life.
SCAPE is leading a team of experts in landscape architecture, transportation planning, stormwater management, public art, way finding and civil engineering, but your participation process is critical to our success.
This means sharing your individual aspirations while considering the interests of others including residents, business owners, tourists, seniors and children.
We are inspired by Johnstown’s community of artists and makers, the stewards of the natural environment who are reshaping the city as a destination for outdoor recreation, and the visionary entrepreneurs who have been launching new businesses by the day.
The energy is palpable, and has been made possible by the people who have been quietly tending to their homes and neighborhoods.
This is what makes Johnstown a model of a resilient city.
After decades of losing jobs and population, as well as environmental degradation, Johnstown is moving forward.
This major investment in Johnstown’s infrastructure will build on this momentum and celebrate Johnstown’s enduring spirit of resilience.
Thad Pawlowski
Co-Director of Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes at Columbia University
