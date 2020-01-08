The basic premise of Bill Choby’s statement is that because the daily flow into the plant did not exceed the plant capacity, it must be false to say raw sewage is going into the river.
At one time there were nearly 50 overflows throughout the sewer system. With the completed work, that number has been reduced to around 25 overflows.
Those overflows occur prior to the flows entering the plant. Records from the Hach flowmeters located throughout the system have shown daily flows as high as 125 million gallons per day.
The plant has an effective maximum capacity of 20 million gallons per day, therefore 105 million gallons per day exited the sewer system before the plant into local rivers and streams on the high flow days, with lesser amounts exiting the system.
The work on removing both infiltration and inflow in the sanitary sewers continues to progress.
The operators of the plant will throttle the influent pipes at the plant to prevent flows exceeding 16 to 20 million gallons per day in order to prevent high flow rates washing bacteria out of Dornick Point oxygen digester, where the treatment of sewage actually takes place. If bacteria is washed out, it can take more than a week to re-establish the bacteria and regain effective treatment.
William Gleason Barbin, Esquire
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority solicitor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.