A review of the DEP records of the daily sewage flow rates into the Dormick Point over the period from January 2014 and May 2019 raises a serious public policy question.
According to public statements by DEP, the maximum daily flow per service line is 625 gallons per day (g/d). With 25,802 lines in the system times the 625 g/d maximum daily goal would be 16.12 million g/d.
With a capacity of 20 million g/d. The daily flow was exceeded only eight times out of the 1,977 days worth of DEP data. Six of the eight overflow incidents occurred in March or April when the snow melted.
If snow melt is the problem, why mandate replacing private sewer lines?
Webster’s dictionary defines a conflict of interest as when there is a mixing of the private interests and the official responsibilities of a person in a position of trust.
There exists an ironclad triangle of interests between the politicians, bureaucrats and private contractors in Johnstown. With the sewage fiasco, the solicitor, William Gleason Barbin, consulted his own law firm for the legal opinion that gave the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority cover for operating the sewage plant instead of following the Municipal Authority Act or the Sewage Act 537.
Putting the required legal notice in the Pennsylvania Bulletin as he did with the fluoridation mandate, was a way to avoid public scrutiny until it was too late. State officials have a duty to investigate the debacle. Where is the governor and the attorney general?
Dr. Bill Choby
Greensburg, formerly of Johnstown
