A Readers’ Forum letter on April 28 by Richard A. Ruth lamented that the U.S. is no longer a Christian nation.
Ruth is correct, the U.S. is absolutely not a Christian nation. But it never was and constitutionally, it never can be.
The first settlers came here in search of freedoms, including of religion.
Our founding fathers further guaranteed the right of religious freedom to all citizens by amending it into our Constitution.
It reads that “Congress shall make
no law respecting an establishment
of religion.” Furthermore, James Madison’s original language stated, “The civil rights of none shall be abridged
on account of religious belief or worship, nor shall any national religion be established ...”
In this country, all religions are equal.
Neither a Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, Druid, Christian, nor even an atheist, are superior or inferior to another. Anyone who wishes to define the U.S. specifically as one type of religious nation does so in violation of the Constitution.
Now, I know that the readers of this forum value the Constitution highly.
Anytime a liberal writes in against guns, speech, flags or apple pie, he or she is quickly met with a barrage of letters referencing our most sacred governmental document.
No, Mr. Ruth, we are not a Christian nation. That is because Madison, et. al. signed it into law in 1791.
Writing letters that judge others based on their beliefs or life choices may be legal though, but it is undoubtedly not Christian.
Brian Crooks
Brush Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.