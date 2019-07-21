Everyone in Cambria County knows the pain of our area’s loss of the steel, coal and manufacturing industries.
For decades, we have been attempting a comeback, but the unemployment rate remains too high, poverty-related problems abound and we keep losing population.
We need all the help we can get, and we need to think outside the box, which is why I pushed hard in this year’s budget cycle to get a Keystone Opportunity Zone for Cambria County. It’s an economic development tool that other areas in Pennsylvania have had at their disposal for years, and it offers companies tax incentives in exchange for making job-creating investments.
As a result of the bipartisan effort and support from legislative leaders that I engineered, Cambria County will have 375 acres of KOZ-eligible property to market to prospective employers. More importantly, the Cambria KOZ is a first-of-its-kind in that it allows for KOZ parcels smaller than 10 acres.
That change is huge because it means that a single neighborhood, a block or even a street can be economically revitalized by the program, which wasn’t the case before.
By potentially having many micro-KOZ sites, we could end up with as many new jobs as a single large site.
Still, it pays to think big, and I’ve again contacted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, reminding him to consider Cambria County for any expansion – and touting our KOZ as another good reason to locate here.
All investment matters, and we’re setting the table for a Cambria County comeback.
State Rep. Frank Burns
East Taylor Township
