All summer we watched while our nation’s cities burned, businesses destroyed and lives ruined by the radical Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters.
The Democratic leadership sat quietly in support of this upheaval as another chance to undermine President Donald Trump.
Fast forward to Jan. 6, when we the people chose to capture our U.S. Capitol.
In the face of controversy, congressmen and senators from both parties ran like scared little mice, crying for police protection that just six short months ago they were campaigning to defund.
The U.S. Capitol does not belong to any one person or party, it belongs to we the people.
The founding fathers never envisioned the concept of career politicians and now that is all we have.
Term limits are within our grasp, just vote and keep your powder dry.
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
