Recently, we witnessed continued senseless gun violence in America. Hatred that goes beyond the imagination and yet again, our lawmakers will do nothing to stop it.
We see a steady stream of political candidates holding their rifles. Instead of offering solutions to gun violence, they appear to be promoting the arming of America. The Buffalo shooting showed that a citizen merely having a gun will not stop a mass shooter.
Only sensible gun legislation and improved mental health assessment will make a difference. These current political ads only increase the fervor of hate-filled extremists.
Beverly Hornyak
Johnstown
