Galileo Galilei said, “I do not feel obliged to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.”
He was born Feb. 15, 1564, and sadly this applies still today.
Sense, reason and intellect, sadly and in my opinion, has left this area.
We have nothing left but imposed dictatorship, proficiency in lying, accepting not questioning and being penalized if you try and use the gifts from God we are all given.
It is now 2023, wake up Johnstown.
Ask our leaders in all phases here to stand on principles, reason and common sense and let us all do the same.
For the sake of the next generations, let Johnstown stand for something again.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
