The problem with free stuff is only the underserving get it. Free phones to help find a job. Free service, too.
Even money to criminals so they don’t commit a crime. Why don’t people who pay taxes to provide the free stuff get the free stuff? Why do people who do absolutely nothing believe they deserve free stuff?
The only people that deserve free stuff are seniors. Most of them have worked all their lives. The majority of them live on a fixed income. Due to the rising cost of gas, food, etc., their buying power is rapidly diminishing.
Yet, they still pay taxes to provide free stuff. Sounds pretty unfair.
A hard slap in the face to those most deserving.
My work experience began at 8 years old. Wagon in tow, I collected soda bottles for redemption. Moving forward, I took whatever job I could to earn some money.
My parents couldn’t afford to send me to college, so I joined the Marines for the GI Bill. Thank the Lord I made it back safely.
Eventually, I earned my college degree and did OK. Never did I receive any free stuff, nor did I expect any.
If the government insists on doling out free stuff, don’t forget the seniors.
David Frieben
Johnstown
