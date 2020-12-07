I spoke at the Nov. 19 Westmont Hilltop school board meeting.
This is the speech I gave that begins with my favorite hero in history:
Martin Luther King said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
That is why I am here again.
Right now, there is a strong toxic culture in our school and sports programs that sends out the message that seniors get special seats on the bus and special rights.
My vision for seniors is one where seniors invite someone younger
to sit with them on the bus rides to
meets.
The seniors can take the time to explain all the cool traditions of the team that make good team spirit.
One short example:
On a bus ride: Swim team seniors can tell the history of Moo Moo the cow and when COVID-19 is over, then each of them gets to hold the team mascot during the bus ride
My vision is to see the freshmen swimmers standing first up on the blocks during pre-meet cheers and have them look down to see the faces of support from seniors.
My vision is to see freshmen swimmers scattered all over the bus with supportive older students helping them feel like a part of the team.
My vision is that all the coaches and teachers at Westmont will understand the value of expecting something special from seniors, not doing something special for them all the time.
Cael Long
Johnstown
