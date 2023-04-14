On March 30, Star Parker, president for the Center for Urban Renewal, had a column in The Tribune-Democrat, “A nation committing suicide.” Just the night before I had written down some statistics of a Wall Street Journal report I saw on TV for my next Readers’ Forum letter. Coincidence or not, the column that Parker wrote about was the same statistics about patriotism, religion and family.
I do think it’s worthwhile to repeat these statistics: Only 38% of Americans say patriotism is important, 39% religion and 30% family. Parker mentioned marriage rates and birth rates were way down in America. And of the births that do occur, 40% are to unmarried mothers. Does this figure help explain the 39% favorability of religion?
This seems to be an ideal time to repeat a statement from my last Readers’ Forum letter. “With the former backbone of America (the middle class) having less marriages and less children, but the illegal immigrants exploding by the millions, do you understand the point about self-destruction?”
Add to this fact of the weakness of the family; a lack of patriotism (a glaring example when spoiled prima-donna athletes won’t even honor our flag); and then to have considerably less than half of Americans with a reverence for God who made the heavens, seas and earth which includes our beautiful United States of America.
Call it committing suicide and/or self-destruction, it’s obviously prevalent at this time in our history.
“Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
