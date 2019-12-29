A 2020 vision: With “good” men in authority, the people rejoice; but with the “wicked” in power, they groan. A “just” king gives stability to his nation; but one who demands bribes destroys it. The contrast between righteous leaders and corrupt wicked is clearly defined in Proverbs 29.
Where there is ignorance of God, crime runs wild, but what a wonderful thing it is for a nation to know and keep his laws.
Charles Dickens emphasized this through the Ghost of Christmas Present when he told Scrooge who the children beneath his robe were: The boy is Ignorance, the girl is Want. Beware of them both, and all of their degree, but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased. Deny it.
Wicked leaders exploit those in “want” and use mediums like government agencies, i.e. public schools, and the media, to keep people ignorant.
I urge you to seek out truth and wisdom in the coming year. America has been subverted by evil, wicked people in power and the media have been their accomplice.
I sense a resurgence of peace, prosperity and civility that I haven’t felt since the 1980s.
When rules are wicked, their people are too (the leftists), but good men will live to see the tyrant’s downfall.
I praise God seeing justice return to America. I thank God President Donald Trump prevails against the wicked. He is not king, only Jesus is.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.