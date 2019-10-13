When I was a young, naive student at the University of Pittsburgh in the mid-’70s, and liberal minded to some degree, I thought that Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were sort of like heroes to me for exposing the corruption in the Nixon administration.

As I matured, I began to see the hypocrisy in these two guys. Had Nixon been a Democrat, we would have gotten the typical “nothing to see here" line from both of these guys.

In the end, these two journalists are nothing more than political partisans/hacks cheering for anything Democrat. 

You can’t really blame them though, because that is the epitome of the entire federal D.C. bureaucracy.

Now I use the pages of their best-selling book, “All the President’s Men,” to line the bottom of our cat’s litter box.

Larry Kovalchik

Boerne, Texas, formerly of Johnstown

