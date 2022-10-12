October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. I applaud organizations that help secure employment for individuals with disabilities.
Nevertheless, a segment of the disabled community is not considered, individuals who have advanced degrees. I know this from the experience of having a mild physical disability and being told that I do not qualify for services based on my education.
However, education does not prevent assumptions about physical disabilities from being a barrier to employment.
One assumption expressed is that having a physical disability means also having an intellectual disability.
Another assumption is that everyone with a disability receives government assistance. A hiring manager hesitated about extending a job offer, because the compensation package may interfere with government benefits. I do not receive government benefits.
The most surprising source of assumptions is the personnel from service agencies.
These hiring committees voiced displeasure over businesses not participating in employment programs, then stated assumptions regarding how my disability may impact job duties without considering accommodations.
The Americans with Disabilities Act was a considerable progress. However, job applicants cannot rely on the anti- discrimination law when assumptions are short of actionable.
A law cannot dispel assumptions, and applicants want a job suited to our qualifications, so we politely address assumptions hoping that one hiring manager or committee sees beyond that.
Heather Smith
Johnstown
