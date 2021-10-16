Please don’t believe Bible doctrines found in fictional religious movies such as the “Left Behind” series, which might lead to eternal ruin.
The secret rapture is a counterfeit to Christ’s glorious Second Coming. Satan has seduced honest Christians with false prophecy (Revelation 19:19, 20). Christians believe they will disappear and those left behind are given a second chance.
Jesus warned of deception concerning his Second Coming. The scriptures (1 Thessalonians 4:16, 17) and (Matthew 24:30, 31) say Christ’s Second Coming is not the work of a silent invisible thief. Christ’s Second Coming will be unexpected people caught off guard for the loudest, most visible event ever witnessed, bringing our world to an end.
Christ will descend with a shout with the trumpets of God. All his angels sound their great trumpets and they gather the dead and living from four corners to meet Christ in the air. The scriptures (Revelation 1:7) say every eye will see Jesus.
The Second Coming is not a silent vanishing act. It is the end of sin and death in our world for those in Christ. There is no second chances for the unprepared. They will be destroyed as in the days of Noah (2 Thessalonians 2:6-10).
Jesus warned of false Christs (Matthew 24:4, 5, 23-27), including being impersonated (2 Corinthians 11:13-15) by Satan to deceive the whole world. God will not allow Satan to counterfeit the Second Coming. Satan can walk to and fro on the earth (Job 1:7). During Christ’s second coming, the Lord’s feet will never touch the earth as we are taken to heaven.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
