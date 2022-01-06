Remember when Christmas meant Christmas Eve services, cookies, Santa and bowl games? No longer.
It is now the season of the “opt-out” by college players. As a Penn State alumna, it is disturbing, players such as Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Brandon Smith, Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks and others including Jalen Pickett, Taysir Mack, Treylon Burks, Tre Williams, etc. have turned their backs on their teammates, coaches and universities to pursue dreams of fat NFL paychecks.
These “cop outs” proclaim they are preparing for the draft. Hogwash. They were granted scholarships as scholar-athletes to represent their respective universities. The intent was to receive an education and earn a college degree not an NFL contract, which, apparently by the actions routinely seen, grants one permission to act like a jerk on national television.
The announcers for ESPN’s Pitt-Michigan State game gave credence to such self-serving “I am preparing for the draft” statements when they declared the injury which took Pitt’s QB Nick Patti out of the game “would have cost Kenny Pickett millions” had Pickett played.
Does this mean Patti is worth less as a person or player?
In team sports, it is said there is no “I” in team. A team player was a team player above all. You played with and for your teammates. While it is still true there is no “I” in the word team, there is in the word quit. These “cop outs” are just that – quitters.
Cindie Petersen
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.