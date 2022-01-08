Religion is an interesting human construct – legion, enigmatic, evolving. It can be helpful. A comforting faith fills the fact void. But any religion’s attempt to describe the nature of this magnificent, mysterious, physical/spiritual existence raises many questions.
Biblical scholars debate whether Jesus was God incarnate as an exceptional man or an exceptional man elevated to the status of God by his followers. (“Who do they say that l am?”)
Will the kingdom be on earth or in heaven? And who knows whether God knew that Adam and Eve would be morally flawed before creating them?
Psychotherapist M. Scott Peck wrote about love, traditional values and spiritual growth in “The Road Less Traveled,” published four decades ago. Though religious, he observed that science had become society’s new God.
He converted from Buddhism to Christianity later in life. Oddly, he believed that God is fallible. Humans are created in the image of an imperfect entity? That would help to explain this jumbled world.
Employing the gift of math-based science is the closest humans can get to infallibility in chaotic daily life.
And as science expands universal knowledge, religion evolves to absorb new facts.
If scientists finally discover what created the Big Bang, the nature of reality might be unmasked. Science and religion, fact and faith, eventually will merge.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
