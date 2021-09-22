A recent article by Josh Byers, “Pitt- Johnstown faculty sign petition,” featured a petition signed by certain UPJ faculty to mandate vaccinations for faculty and students. Let’s realize a few things.
First, it was not signed by all or even a majority of the faculty, but only those with the typical “strong feelings.” Feelings do not make science or truth. Despite one faculty member’s analogical argument that “... other vaccinations are required of students, staff and faculty” and noting “the COVID-19 booster should be added to that list,” there is a relative disanalogy between the COVID vaccines and
those others that we receive in a normal course.
That is, our “other” vaccines have undergone years, even decades, of testing and use. The COVID vaccines have initially received only emergency approval. Although Pfizer is currently FDA approved, that approval is likewise rushed, in my view.
Previous vaccines have usually undergone 10 to 15 years of trials and tests before approval. Yes, in most cases you should trust the science, but in this case, science is still a number of years out to lunch.
Martin Rice
Johnstown
