Mark Conlon and Gerald Zahorchak had said in their column on July 15 that they are “overwhelmed by the variety of political chatter about education’s problems and potential solutions.”
Really? What did they expect?
K-12 education is dominated by a government school monopoly. Government is politics. Where there are differences in interests, values and priorities, of course these will be reflected in political debates.
Conlon and Zahorchak favor school district consolidation to reduce administrative costs, speaking approvingly of a reduction in the number of districts due to legislation in the 1960s.
Have reading and math scores improved since then? Has the overall ratio of administrators to students decreased?
Conlon and Zahorchak accused charter schools of siphoning money from the government schools. But, of course, they “siphon” students as well. It is easy to ensure that per-student funding in the traditional public schools remains the same or even increases.
In the most scientifically valid comparison we have, charter schools have proved far superior. Many charter schools in New York City operate in the same buildings as traditional public schools, serving the same ethnic and socio-economic mix of students.
On state achievement tests, the charter schools not only outperform their neighbors, in many cases they are outperforming the wealthiest public school districts.
Teacher unions are the main political force opposing school choice. They would have you believe that the answer to under-performing schools is more taxpayer money.
In Pennsylvania, per-student cost was nearly $20,000 by 2020-21. What’s needed is not more money, but more choice and competition.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.