As a school counselor, I spend a lot of time working with students to help them achieve success in the classroom and plan for their futures.
I also work with students on a regular basis to build essential life skills, such as problem-solving, managing emotions and developing coping skills that they will use throughout their lives.
At a time when so many kids are reporting mental health concerns,
school counselors are needed more than ever.
National School Counseling Week is through Friday. I hope you will take the time to thank the school counselors in your school community for the work they do with the students and their families.
There’s so much I love about being a school counselor, but one thing I am particularly passionate about is encouraging my students to dream big – to be imaginative and curious, to explore new ideas and experiences.
I want my students to know that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.
School counselors make a difference.
We work closely with teachers, administrators and other professionals – and together we are helping students find their way on the road to a bright future.
Adam Oldham
High School Counselor in Carlisle
