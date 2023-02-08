As a school counselor, I spend a lot of time working with students to help them achieve success in the classroom and plan for their futures.

I also work with students on a regular basis to build essential life skills, such as problem-solving, managing emotions and developing coping skills that they will use throughout their lives. 

At a time when so many kids are reporting mental health concerns,

school counselors are needed more than ever.

National School Counseling Week is through Friday. I hope you will take the time to thank the school counselors in your school community for the work they do with the students and their families.

There’s so much I love about being a school counselor, but one thing I am particularly passionate about is encouraging my students to dream big – to be imaginative and curious, to explore new ideas and experiences. 

I want my students to know that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

School counselors make a difference. 

We work closely with teachers, administrators and other professionals – and together we are helping students find their way on the road to a bright future.

Adam Oldham

High School Counselor in Carlisle

