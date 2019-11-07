Adam Schiff appears consumed over the 2020 presidential election, transforming his entrusted priorities into his narcissistic prosecuting attorney self, using SS secret service squad-like tactics, working in the dark, rounding up conservatives/others he can interrogate/frame/destroy, attempting to defame/impeach one person his clan can’t beat in 2020 ... President Donald Trump.
Trump followed America’s forefathers’ direction of free market, traditional values and a Christian foundation, including life, liberty and pursuit of happiness as unalienable rights, which government is entrusted to protect. That means life without others’ intervention, including the government.
Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have offhandedly engaged an overthrow to unseat an elected president.
Schiff transformed his position of assumed chair, acting member House intelligence to being the judge, jury and hangman, more so a self-righteous, holier-than-thou clansman whose egotistical actions attempt casting a greater vote than that of the American people.
In short, Schiff abandoned his assumed chair on the House intelligence committee and engaged personal gratification against an accomplished president, something he’s concocted unattainably over three years.
Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession and the highest ranking elected woman in U.S. history. Rather than embrace her achievements that allowed control of the House, she is content being House puppet under Schiff, going into history as “Puppet transformed by Schiff, who lost control of the Democratic House entrusted her.”
Pray tell, Pelosi, isn’t it time to accomplish some longtime neglected House work?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
