Thank God Adam Schiff never made the military using his self-perceived intelligence. His self-enterprising mindset is in line with his congressional district – “Hollywood” – and writing wannabe fiction screenplays.
His screenplays “Murder Mystery” and “Spy Drama” were simply fiction, allowing embellishments to make stories interesting, supporting the prosecution action figure he sees himself, yet not comprehending self-made fantasies don’t support real intelligence and don’t create mishaps, deaths or personal attacks on “real people.”
Given real-life spotlight, Schiff was appointed to oversee the Russian investigation, coming up empty-handed by Robert Mueller “and himself,” even after fantasizing “he had evidence.”
Transfixed by his first fantasy loss, Schiff searched for anything against President Donald Trump, leading Schiff again preying after Ukraine’s phone call and his impeachment fetish.
Feebly, Schiff presented fairy tale hand-picked, subpoenaed, pre-interrogated witnesses amounting to his spy drama fiction “he said/she said,” impugned by his declaration “hearsay can be much better evidence than direct evidence.”
What further corrupts Schiff’s principles is his clan’s politicized outspoken objective: If Democrats don’t impeach Trump now, “they are going to lose in 2020.”
Problematic, campaigning on impeachment using American tax dollars (Democrats and conservatives) is unethical and against the Constitution, termed “quid pro quo” using Schiff’s Latin objective (impeach a running-for-reelection president for a Democratic win), and groundwork for his surely fantasized impeachment book (i.e. taking down Trump with taxpayer dollars).
Schiff might try writing a documentary on himself called “Deceiving America.”
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.