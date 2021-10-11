On Sept. 15, the paper published an article detailing breakthrough cases of COVID. Deep in that story there is a report on the waiver process the state used during the past year.
The article said, “Businesses seeking waivers to remain open in the early days of the pandemic was deeply flawed ...”
The Pennsylvania auditor general said “he found no evidence that political pressure played a role in the state’s determinations to which business would be permitted to stay open and which would have to remain closed.”
I have spent almost a full third of my life building a company and I have to take a minute to thank every single company, group or nonprofit that has helped us stay afloat. But we need to read that information and be upset at our state leaders.
Everyone reading this has been impacted by these decisions. You own a small business, you work for a small business, you shop at our amazing local stores or bars or farms and everything in- between.
This report is clear, and I believe it to be true, that there wasn’t any political interference or kickbacks for waivers last year.
I believe it’s correct ... not corruption, but just simple mindless incompetence.
We pay these salaries, all of us who are small businesses pay taxes and fees and worry about paying our vendors and employees.
Sorry, state of Pennsylvania, saying oops, a year and a half later doesn’t help and small business owners should never forget.
We are all essential.
Matt Sernell
Johnstown
