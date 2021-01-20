House Bill 38 proposes that legislators be able to draw judicial districts. Legislators supporting this bill say that there is not adequate diversity in our appellate courts to represent the public.
There are several problems with this.
The courts are already made up of 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats and of these, two-thirds are women. The job of the courts is to defend the law, not the individual. Judges need to be selected on the basis of their proficiency in interpreting the law rather than the district in which they reside.
The bill is being pushed through along party lines, in a hurry with little time for expert input and little to no discussion. It makes a voter wonder if the real purpose is to give the party in power more power and not to better represent the public.
Last year, Fair Districts Pennsylvania supported legislation to end legislative gerrymandering. In spite of support from a majority of voters, the legislation never made it out of committee.
Please let your representatives in Pennsylvania House and Senate know that even more power to gerrymander will not make Pennsylvania a better state. It will only increase the power of special interests, decrease the ability of leaders to find compromise and not serve the people of Pennsylvania to bring legislation with broad support to the floor and act on it.
Janice Eastbourn-Bloom
Co-chairwoman Cambria County Fair Districts
