God is good, but Satan only wants bad things. God will send bad things to get us back on track and warnings and prophecies.
People question why doesn’t God just stop it now. God will do things to discipline and to destroy the evil ones, Satan wants to destroy everyone – the good and bad.
The world would be out of control if two of the Ten Commandments would be taken away – do not kill and don’t steal.
Think of this, if someone robs and kills the person that is robbed, there will be no consequences.
Think of the family members of the person that was killed, starts killing the robber’s family and friends without being arrested or persecuted by law.
Do you want to live like this?
Satan loves these things and God hates them:
• Abortion.
• Same sex marriages.
• Murder.
• Stealing.
• Removal of prayer and the Ten Commandments.
• Harassment of people that pray and follow the Ten Commandments.
These are just a few examples.
This virus shows that if God does leave us or just looks away, look at how much can happen – lives lost and money lost with a virus.
Richard Kesselak
Johnstown
