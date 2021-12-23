I’m responding to Readers’ Forum letter, “Biden suffers just like everyone else” on Dec. 8 by Dr. Judith Thomas. Please back up, Thomas.
Who accused Biden of being satanic? I stated that Satan uses suffering to create chaos and spoke of Biden’s tragedy transparently.
If we don’t allow God to heal our brokenness, we cause brokenness in the lives of others. As for your “judge not lest you be judged” reproof, didn’t I also say that we should all watch and pray so we don’t fall into that temptation?
American’s are still stranded in Afghanistan; unvetted immigrants are entering the country; Americans are strug-gling under high inflation; crime has increased and bail requirements have decreased.
Why the outrage over acknowledging the truth? Is blind compliance to the elite better than following ethical principals as God’s elect?
Contrary to popular opinion, Christians are instructed to judge rightly and refute human benchmarks that run counter to God’s word.
In Proverbs 31:9: “Open thy mouth, judge righteously, plead the cause of the poor and needy.”
I wouldn’t have a problem acknowledging good works Biden is doing as you asked us to do, but does good governing involve legalizing abortion or sanctioning illegal immigration to increase a dwindling Democratic voter base?
Does it indoctrinate children with divisive critical race theories?
If my constant reference to Scripture “sickens” you, why did you reference Matthew 7:1?
Twisting narratives goes back to the Garden of Eden and we know who dealt humanity a death blow doing that.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
