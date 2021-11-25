If I willfully commit a crime in the United States and I have children, I’m going to be separated from them and
go to jail and no one will think it’s inhumane.
Yet, an emotional president angrily reacts when questioned about paying illegal immigrants to come here by saying, “You, coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal and you lost your child, you lost your child, he’s gone, you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance.”
Is he speaking about their travel or from his own tragic experience?
On Dec. 18, 1972, Biden’s wife was traveling down the road to go Christmas shopping and slammed into a tractor trailer. The impact sent the car 150 feet into an embankment, leaving “Biden for Senator” campaign literature scattered in its wake.
The family was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital but it was too late for Neilia and 13-month-old Amy, who were pronounced dead on arrival.
Beau sustained a broken leg and Hunter, a fractured skull, and Beau later died in 2015 of brain cancer.
Forty-nine years later, there’s a supply chain crisis stalling tractor-trailers in legal red tape with Christmas upon us.
Illegal immigrant families scrambling across the border, and immoral abortion laws destroying innocent lives. Satan uses a man’s brokenness to create chaos so watch and pray lest you fall into that same temptation.
In Proverbs 19:3: “The irrationality of man subverts his way, and then he is angry with the Lord.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.