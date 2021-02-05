Satan’s agenda would disavow America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and strike the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.
He would encourage abortion as health care and thwart efforts to penalize those who kill a baby who survives an abortion.
Satan would push same-sex marriage and transgenderism in defiance of God’s plan.
Socialism would be praised even though Christian leaders have maintained it is not compatible with Christianity.
Satan would choose candidates who enthusiastically embrace all the above which cannot be supported by science or Scripture. Biased, liberal media, the entertainment industry, the public educational system and Big Tech would be used in order to propagate his propaganda.
Satan laughs because all this hard work was already done for him by the Democrats and Catholic-in-name-only Joe Biden and because so many self-professed Christians voted for this political agenda that blatantly disrespects God. By doing so, they have sanctioned the murder of a million babies a year, the rush to socialism, Christian discrimination and the false illusion that God’s designs for gender and marriage are false.
As people of faith mourn the above atrocities, we must pray for a conversion of heart for those who voted for these evils and we must push church leaders to ex-communicate Catholic politicians that publicly support the above agenda. To not do so would deny God’s teachings that our nation was founded upon.
Gale Bala
Johnstown
