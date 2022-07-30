Sin did not start in the garden of Eden. It started in heaven. It started with Lucifer, the most beautiful and intelligent of all created beings. (Ezekiel 28: 11-19)
Lucifer was created perfect. Without sin. Then his heart lifted up, becoming proud and corrupted by his own beauty and brightness. (Isaiah 14: 12-17)
Lucifer fell in love with himself, coveting the throne and power of God, hoping to overthrow Christ by winning angels to his side. Lucifer successfully deceived one-third of God's angels in heaven. (Revelation 12: 3, 4, 7-17)
Christ in heaven was the commander of the host over all angels, and Lucifer was jealous, envious, full of hatred because Christ was one with the Father, and he could not be. Lucifer rejected the law of God, finding it restrictive and burdensome. He believed holy angels know what is best, and he challenged God and his law, wanting to do away with it.
Some religious leaders tell their flock that God's law is a burden and no longer binding today. (Ecclesiastes 12: 13, 14)
People say we no longer need to keep the law. It has been done away with at the cross. This is a bewitching spell by the father of lies. And if you believe this lie, it might lead to eternal ruin.
Christ died because his law is immutable. (Matthew 5:17-19)
The law represents God's character and will for our lives. (Psalm 40:8)
God promises to write his law on our hearts and minds. (Hebrews 10:16)
God gives us free will, or it's not love.
