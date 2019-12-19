Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus still lives at the North Pole; he did not move to the South Pole as claimed by the Canadian government (https://dailycaller.com/2017/12/23/govt-website-claims-santa-will-move-to-the-south-pole-to-escape-global-warming/).
Santa considered the move carefully and realized that the logistics of such a move were too great to overcome: what would become of his reindeer? At the South Pole there is no vegetation for reindeer to eat, nor any reindeer herds to run with during the offseason.
How many penguins would be needed to replace his 10 faithful reindeer? One hundred? Two hundred?
The penguins also had a tendency to waddle en masse into the ocean. An electric sleigh was also problematic; it couldn’t go far on a charge and it took too long to recharge at night. And how was he to replace Rudolph with his nose so bright, eh? Google Maps just wouldn’t cut it.
Besides, Santa has been around a long time and witnessed many changes in climate. He’s seen the cyclical ebb and flow of Arctic sea ice (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tdqsNivoMs).
And the slow rise in oceans even before the panic over CO2 levels (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK8wHwm7oWU). So Santa refused to succumb to global warming hysteria perpetrated by the media, governments and their cronies, and remained at the North Pole preparing for Christmas Eve. But for all those hosers who seek to frighten or control others via climate hysteria, Santa will reward them with their fair share of coal in their stockings.
Russell Orlowsky
Portage
