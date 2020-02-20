I am tired of hearing these leftist views on gun control. Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University, stated that Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances are nothing more than a publicity stunt because you can’t pass a law saying you’re going to break the law.
He quoted an advisory opinion by left wingnut Attorney General Mark Herring, of Virginia. Both are nothing but opinions of liberal gun haters.
If this is the case, all these socialist governors that proclaimed sanctuary cities, welcoming illegal immigrants, broke the law and should be prosecuted immediately. That won’t happen because the attorney generals in those states are liberals themselves.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a convoluted advisory opinion that partially manufactured receivers should be considered firearms and anyone having one is breaking the law for possession of an unlicensed firearm, and directed the Pennsylvania State Police to enforce this opinion.
A law degree isn’t needed to see how screwed up this thinking is. This statement of treating nonfunctioning pieces of aluminum, or polymers as firearms is the same as calling an ash tree a baseball bat.
Shapiro and the anti-gun liberals will use this idiocy to take away our freedoms.
The attorney general’s job is to enforce the law, not formulate his own laws as that’s the job of the legislature.
For this reason, every county in Pennsylvania should proclaim itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Remember, we only have our First Amendment rights because of the Second Amendment right to own firearms. Once the second is gone, the first will be next.
Tim Seitz
Johnstown
