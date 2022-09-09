On July 19, the House passed legislation concerning same-sex marriage calling it the Respect for Marriage Act.
All 218 Democratic members were joined by 49 Republican members to overwhelmingly pass the legislation.
Although it has to go through the Senate, who knows how many Republicans will be intimidated into voting for an evil anti-God legislation such as this.
God created man and woman (Adam and Eve) and performed and sanctioned the first marriage.
In Genesis 1:28: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth and subdue it ...”
You will not find in God’s holy word, the Bible, the perversion of homosexual marriage.
Star Parker, in her column of Aug. 5, accurately stated this legislation should be called the Redefine Marriage Act.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was correct in suggesting that the Obergefell decision, in which the court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, should be readdressed.
Does it surprise anyone that all 218 House Democrats voted for this bill?
Again this is a perfect example of the Democratic Party proving an anti-God standing.
What surprised and disappointed me was the 49 Republican House members who approved this legislation. That is far too many for the party that supposedly is to be the godly, moral-based, conservative branch of government.
It seems to me the Republican Party needs to do some serious purging of its own.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.