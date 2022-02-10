The Feb. 5 edition of The Tribune-Democrat ran an interesting and informative article about segregation in the Greater Johnstown school system.
Of particular interest to me was Alan Cashaw’s account of the “dashiki walkout.” Cashaw stated the school “expected (young men) to wear dress shirts and slacks to school.” Actually, the school required all males to wear shirts with collars and slacks.
It was the dress code for all students. We also had to wear leather shoes. So no tennis shoes, blue jeans or T-shirts.
When wearing the dress shirts our hair couldn’t touch the collar. Females had to wear skirts or dresses except for certain times of year when they could wear pants.
I have no idea what Principal Don Irwin’s personal views were, but I know as a white student (back then) if I refused to follow the dress code, my father would have received a call from the office.
Dress codes for our teachers were even stricter. Times were different back then and maybe a compromise could have been reached – who knows. But all students, Black, white or other were required to follow the same rules.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
