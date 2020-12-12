Many believe Christ’s work was finished at the cross. Salvation for mankind was secured at the cross. Satan and his angels were conquered and their destruction also secured.
So why are we still here?
Satan is still very much alive today destroying souls.
When Jesus returned to heaven, he began his new ministry as our high priest (Hebrews 2:18-19) in the heavenly sanctuary above (Hebrews 4:15-16).
Some claim there is no sanctuary in heaven (Psalm 102:19-20). Read all the Scriptures (Hebrews 8:1-2). Read Habakkuk 2:20 and Psalm 77:13-14 for God does not contradict himself.
There is an investigative judgment going on in heaven by our high priest starting with the dead and will move unto the living. Jesus is reviewing only those cases who looked to God for salvation. All our sins are recorded in the books of heaven (Daniel 7: 9,10,13,14) and need reviewed before Christ can come.
The high priest’s duty is to remove the people’s sins from the books of heaven with Christ’s blood for those who overcome (Revelation 3:5) and meet the requirements for heaven (Acts 3:19).
Those who were cowards, careless and unbelieving, their names will be blotted out of the book of life (Revelation 21:7-8).
This final judgment of blood for his people is called the day of atonement (Leviticus 16:1-33).
When this is complete, Christ will come. (Revelation 22:12)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
