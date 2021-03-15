The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help. Former President Ronald Reagan issued this stark warning back in 1986.
Sadly, the lead story on March 3 gleefully repeated that phrase in regard to the $1.9 trillion so-called relief package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The overwhelming balance is to fund array of leftist programs. Some of these are reported to include: $135 million directed toward the National Endowment for the Arts; $86 billion dollars in union pension bailouts; $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge; and $1 billion was tucked in the bill for socially disadvantaged to promote racial justice in farming.
The legislation also tacks on $50 million to issue environmental justice grants through the EPA. What is this garbage?
Whether it’s 9% or 90%, why is there anything other than direct COVID relief in this law? We know why. The left’s mantra to never let a crisis go to waste is in full view.
Sadly, they are bankrupting this country for a paltry payment of $1,400 per person.
It wasn’t that long ago that Donald Trump’s tax cuts were implemented and the $2,000 per person savings were said to be crumbs by Nancy Pelosi.
Shawn Kaufman
Johnstown
