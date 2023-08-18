The entire political situation in the United States has stagnated and accomplishing nothing.
I feel the only thing that will bring together our electorate is a war. The blinders that each of our political factions have, with only their own direction, make it impossible to work out solutions. It’s a sad state of affairs.
The scary thing is if there is a war, I’m not so sure we can come out the winner.
Our ability to supply a total war effort is a concern.
And every day China gets stronger worldwide.
China is the international might the U.S. has to be concerned about. China’s involvement has affected the world and especially the U.S. They get stronger. We get more dependent.
Our rebuttal when we are confronted is weak, if any.
Some events:
• The COVID-19 virus. Cause?
• China’s weather balloon sent over the U.S.
• Our relying on China for products and raw materials.
• Recent naval exercises near Alaska.
We are allowing the weakening and destroying of our own nation.
I feel we are headed in this direction.
What do we do about this national problem? Demand that your elected officials sit down across party lines and negotiate solutions. Cramming it down another’s throat does not always make you the winner.
Solutions are not always perfect.
War is not what this nation needs.
Let’s get redirected and set this future of the U.S. toward the place we want to live.
Ed Shoemaker
Davidsville
