Millions of dollars are spent on political campaigns. Freedom of speech allows for disseminating lies. Gerrymandering exists.
Friends and families are separated by polarized political views. Large percentages of voters choose a party rather than a qualified candidate. Money leads to power.
One person can decide the fate of many.
Competition is often more a priority than cooperation. Promises are not kept.
Scientific research is ignored. Apathy is easy.
Does any of this make you sad, too?
Jane Lloyd
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.