I just had to comment on an article in The Tribune-Democrat on Oct. 7, “Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis.”
I enlisted in the Army in 1961 and arrived in Germany just as the Russians started building the Berlin Wall. I was assigned to the 36th Infantry. Our job was to stop the Russians from coming through the Fulda Gap in case of war.
Every month, we had an alert during the night. We never knew if it was real or training.
In 1962, the siren blew and we were off. Only this time, the ammo was broken out. We found out Russian missiles were spotted on Cuba. This crisis was resolved when Russia removed the missiles.
Vladimir Putin surely knows the destruction these weapons cause. If Putin loves Russia, as he states, he should picture Moscow, with all those beautiful domed buildings we see on TV totally flattened. This is what would happen, and if he can’t picture this, someone should send him pictures of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, after World War II.
If Putin stopped his invasion of Ukraine at this point, the destruction would take decades to fix. And how do you fix the many deaths? Due to Putin, Russia has lost face with the rest of the world. Only the Russian people can put a stop to this.
Putin is a good example of why our founders gave us a republic. Now if we can keep it.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Townshp
