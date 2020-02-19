This letter is in reference to the article on Feb. 7, “AG calls for dog license increase.” When is enough enough?
When are we going to start rolling back taxes and fees and start enforcing laws that are currently on the books? The gist of this article is that he, or the government, is proposing a fee increase to the law-abiding citizens (those who actually purchase dog licenses) to cover the cost of inspections of money-making companies and those people who have dangerous dogs that require dog warden intervention.
I have a better idea, how about increasing the licensing fees for those who make money, such as breeders and kennels, which according to this article are where all the dog wardens time is spent, instead of passing the cost off on those of us who have dogs and get zero benefit from these licensing fees.
Typical government, it’s easier to take money from law-abiding citizens than it is to actually make those that are the actual need for the tax pay for these expenses. Of course, what recourse do we have? Voting, that is our only option.
Eric Kirchner
Vintondale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.