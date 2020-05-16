I knew Robert Kolar, our sheriff, for the past 60 years, having his family as clients in my insurance business. After meeting his mother, Agnes, it was easy to see what the future would hold for her son, Robert, as she was a kind, gentle, caring person to all.
Robert represented that goodness by his mannerisms and the way he handled life.
He was a kind, generous man, which made him an outstanding state trooper and later sheriff of our great county. Since many of my clients came to know him, I never heard a word of disrespect toward his job handling or with people.
He was the epitome of what one should always be toward his fellow man, exemplifying fairness, kindness and most of all respect to all.
This is no time for mourning, but a time to celebrate our knowing such a great person, whose caring gives us an example of perfection toward all.
When we were young, we learned a prayer: Now I lay me down to sleep, I ask God my soul to keep, if I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.
There is a second little known verse that follows:
Now I wake me up to work, I pray my duties I will not shirk, if I should die before the night, I pray the Lord my work is all right.
Robert Kolar, your work was all right.
Francis Peduzzi
Ebensburg
